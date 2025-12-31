National Grid hands out water and dry ice as hundreds in WNY remain without power

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Raymond Backey lives in an apartment building on Lisbon Avenue in Buffalo. He contacted 7 Problem Solvers, because his apartment has been without power since 11 a.m. Monday.

"I slept in here last night, cold as hell, but I'm fine," said Backey.

National Grid's website estimates that power will be restored by 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

"We're working as fast and safely as we can," said David Bertola, National Grid spokesperson.

Bertola said 76,000 customers lost power in Western New York from Monday's treacherous winds and ice.

"We have 500 crews," said Bertola. "A lot of them are in from out of state Michigan, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Quebec, Ontario. We're also customers, no one wants your power to be out."

National Grid handed out tons of free water and dry ice at fire departments in Buffalo, Batavia, and Niagara Falls. It's part of National Grid's budget and mandated by the state when there are anticipated long-term power outages. Bertola said if more outages happen, there could be more giveaways.