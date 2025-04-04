'My son needs justice': A mother returns to her son's murder scene to find answers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nearly nine years after her son, Robert Green, was shot and killed on a porch of a house on Plymouth Avenue, Tarcia Walker returned to Buffalo to try to find some answers.

“I come back here always to advertise for my son, to try to seek for justice, to pass out flyers, to try to get questions,” Walker told me as she stood in front of that house.

She also talked about her son. He was 24 years old when he was killed. She said he was working for the sanitation department while going to SUNY Erie Community College studying to be an autobody mechanic.

She called him “Man-Man” because she said he was always her “little man.”

Walker said that from what she knows about the shooting, her son was going to a barbecue at the house on Plymouth Avenue.

She said he was smoking a cigarette on the front porch when someone ran up and shot him seven times. He later died at the hospital. No arrests were ever made.

Walker said that she believes there are people out there who know who killed her son and that may include her own family members. She said she doesn’t live in Buffalo anymore because of it.

“And yet you still come back?" I asked.

“I have no choice," Walker said. "I am a mother. And my son needs justice, and this is not right.”

On Friday, she walked up and down Plymouth Avenue to hand out flyers and put them on people’s doors.

“How are you doing?” she said to a woman coming out of a corner store. “I'm just trying to get some justice for my son, Robert Green...He was murdered right here in 2016.”

And she had this to say to anyone who knows who killed her Man-Man: “If you ever loved him. Don't look at me. This is not about me. If you ever cared: Say something.”

Chief of Detectives Craig Macy of the Buffalo Police Department said the homicide case remains open. But he also said investigators need people to step forward with information.

He said people can call or text the police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255 or reach out through their local police district station. There’s a $7,500 reward through CrimeStoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.

Macy said police are grateful to families who work with them.

“Thank you for continuing to be an advocate for your child,” Macy said. "Because some cases…we do not have the support from not only the family or the community and those efforts that are being made by family members – and it’s not unique to just her -- but that helps us.”