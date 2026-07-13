Multiple Buffalo adoption events help pets find their 'fur-ever' homes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two community events were held across Western New York on Sunday aimed at helping local shelter animals find their "fur-ever" homes.

The Buffalo Botanical Gardens, in partnership with Awesome Paws Rescue, hosted "Bloom and Bark," a free, family-friendly event held on the front lawn. The event allowed attendees to meet friendly dogs and cats available for adoption across several rescue groups.

In addition to the adoptable pets, the event featured pet-focused vendors, food trucks, and activities for all ages. While dogs were permitted to attend the activities on the front lawn, they were restricted from entering the conservatory.

Participating rescue organizations included:



White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary

Buffalo C.A.R.E.S. Animal Rescue

Buddys Second Chance Rescue

716 Paws

Daisy’s Promise Dog Rescue

Against All Oddz

The Silver Lining for Pit Bulls

Furever Friends Dog Rescue of WNY

Allie & Pals Rescue

City of Buffalo Animal Shelter

Buffalo Underdogs Rescue

Buffalo Greyhound Adoption

Awesome Paws Rescue

Queen City Pitties

Adam Beam A puppy naps at the Bloom and Bark | Dog Adoption Event at the Botanical Gardens in Buffalo.

Over in Depew, the Ten Lives Club Cat Rescue hosted a fundraiser with a classic Buffalo twist. The organization partnered with Chiavetta's Barbeque at its Transit Hill Plaza adoption location, allowing community members to pick up a takeout chicken meal while visiting the store's selection of adoptable cats and kittens.

The event also featured baked goods for sale, basket raffles, and Ten Lives Club merchandise.

Dee Pytlak, co-manager of the Transit Hill Plaza location, explained that the group hosts these popular barbecue events two or three times a year to save on cooking during hot summer days and drive adoptions.

"We have been doing this for years here at the Transit Hill Plaza location," Pytlak said. "Previous to that, we were in the Eastern Hills Mall for several years and we did nearly 5,000 adoptions in that location. We're closing in on 2,000 adoptions, and that's a lot of cats finding homes."

Pytlak noted that many of the cats in their care were abandoned outdoors, found locally as strays, or surrendered by owners who could no longer take care of them.

Adam Beam One of the cats available for adoption at the Ten Lives Club's Transit Hill location.

An adult cat named Montana was the first to be adopted out the door on Sunday.

For community members looking to adopt, Ten Lives Club is currently running a special promotion sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation, which is covering adoption fees for adult cats for the next two weeks.

For those who were unable to attend Sunday's events, the doors at the Ten Lives Club Transit Hill Plaza location are open seven days a week for visitors to spend time with the cats. The location will also host another Chiavetta's chicken barbecue fundraiser this September.

A full list of upcoming events and adoptable animals can be found on the rescue's website at www.tenlivesclub.com.

