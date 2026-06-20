Move with the mayor: Buffalo kicks off community health walk at Delaware Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan joined residents Saturday morning for the inaugural "Move with the Mayor" event at Delaware Park, a community health initiative aimed at encouraging physical activity and breaking down barriers to good health.

The event, held in partnership with the Buffalo Center for Health Equity (BCHE) and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, is part of a national program organized by the National Forum for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention.

More than 50 cities across the country participate in the initiative, which encourages mayors and local leaders to promote active, healthy living by getting out and moving alongside their communities.

Adam Beam Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan walks with Pastor George Nicholas at the first 'Move with Mayor' event at Delaware Park.

The morning began with a walk, run, or skate along Delaware Park's Ring Road, where Ryan walked two laps with residents. Participants were welcomed at the Nottingham Terrace entrance regardless of fitness level.

Ryan said the event was about more than just exercise.

"So we're trying to break down the social determinants of health, where your address, your zip code, it dictates your health outcome," Ryan said.

Ryan added that physical activity can have a meaningful impact on chronic health conditions.

"If you're a pre-diabetic, if you have hypertension, moving and exercise could be just as effective as medication," Ryan said.

"So many people said they hadn't done a lap around Delaware Park in years, but exercise is good for you physically. It's good mentally, and it's great from the community. Look around you today. It's wonderful," Ryan said.

Pastor George Nicholas, CEO of the Buffalo Center for Health Equity, said the organization's mission is to eliminate race-based health disparities, and events like Saturday's are a key part of that work.

"We have a serious problem with heart disease, diabetes, and other health issues in our city," Nicholas said. "If you get out, exercise 30 minutes, 60 minutes, 50 or whatever a day, and that will help you with your health. It will help you feel better physically and mentally, and it also helps build community."

Adam Beam Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan talks with residents at the first 'Move with Mayor' event at Delaware Park.

Nicholas also pointed to the role the pandemic played in pulling people apart, and why getting back outside matters.

"COVID had isolated us a little bit and so now we have to get back out of our houses and get out here and start moving and promoting good health," Nicholas said.

"I feel invigorated," Ryan said after completing his walk. "You get to go out, nice, great morning, got to see the beautiful trees. And remember, these parks, these are the people's country clubs. We've invested millions of dollars in these parks to make them open, accessible, and beautiful for all."

Following the walk, free fitness classes were offered at the Nottingham Terrace entrance, including a Body of Wealth bootcamp sponsored by Highmark and a beginner-friendly Caribbean dance and fitness class called LeeJay's Dancehall.