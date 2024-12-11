'Mother Nature gives what Mother Nature gives so we'll adjust': City of Buffalo preparing for Lake Effect snow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the City of Buffalo gears up for a Lake Effect snow event, Department of Public Works Commissioner Nate Marton provided an update Wednesday afternoon laying out how the city is preparing.

Marton said while only a few inches are expected to fall in South Buffalo, city crews are prepared for significantly more in case the snow band shifts further north.

Marton said he's been in touch with state and county crews in case they need that extra support and the city's contractors are also on standby.

He said this will be an all-hands-on-deck effort beginning tonight and into the morning hours.

"We've got a base number out now. We have...the 11 o'clock shift change where we'll add up that number. That 3 a.m. is where we really max out our staff and our equipment. So most of that will be focused on South Buffalo, right where that snow is coming. If it shifts, we'll move our equipment around to meet that. But you know, we want to be where the snow is ultimately," Marton said.

He said the city's snow plowing status map is ready to go after being reset. Red means it has been serviced more than 24 hours ago. Green means it was serviced within the past few hours.

You can find the map here.