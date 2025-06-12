BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 27 years after Rahsaan Jones was shot and killed, his mother and sister continue their decades-long quest for answers.

"I want everybody to know that Rahsann Jones was killed for no reason," his mother, Joyce Jones, said.

On June 12, 1998, 20-year-old Rahsaan was returning to his home on Florida Street when he was fatally shot. His case remains unsolved after nearly three decades.

WATCH: Mother and sister still seeking justice 27 years after the shooting death of Rahsaan Jones

Mother and sister still seeking justice 27 years after the shooting death of Rahsaan Jones

I joined his mother and sister, Tammy Chaney, as they visited Rahsaan's gravesite at Forest Lawn Cemetery to mark 27 years since his killing.

The family remembered Rahsaan as a loving and protective young man who was a hard worker with a newspaper route and dreams of entrepreneurship.

"He loved computers, he was a genius at computers," Tammy said.

She said he wanted to open his own computer store.

Joyce recalled the night her son was killed.

"All of a sudden, I heard like a boom boom," Joyce said. "I looked out my backyard and it was my son out there on the ground."

Rahsaan was rushed to the hospital, but doctors couldn't save him. He was just 20 years old.

"It just broke our hearts," Joyce said.

His family mourns the life that could have been.

"He would be married, have kids, and spoiling his kids like I did," Joyce said.

Though no arrests have been made in the case, his family continues to hope for a resolution.

"Please come forward, that's all I'm asking so we can get some type of closure because 27 years without knowing anything is very devastating to our entire family," Tammy said.

At his gravesite, Joyce spoke directly to her son: "Love you, Rahsaan. I miss you. But a day don't go by you're not in our heart. Days just went by, the years went by. We've got to find the killer. We got to."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.