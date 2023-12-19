‘Mommy is the best Christmas gift ever!’: Williamsville couple adopts niece after years of foster parenting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For 5-year-old Elliana Jacobi, Tuesday was the day she’s been waiting her entire life for -- the day her biological aunt and uncle adopted her and legally became her parents.

“It’s because I love my family,” Elliana said. “I couldn’t wait to be part of their family.”

WKBW Elliana Jacobi and her family were very appreciative of Judge Szczur, who heard the case.

5 years ago on Christmas Eve, Zabrina Reich and Frank Jacobi from Williamsville took in their then niece Elliana to take care of her.

Ever since, she’s been part of their family, and an older sister to their daughter Francesca.

Family Photo Elliana's family shared several family photos with WKBW, like this one of her and her sister, Francesca, before their first day of school.

Their family has done everything they could to give Elliana the best childhood possible.

“It became evident early on that [Elliana] would be staying with us forever,” Zabrina said. “So, in order to have the highest standing, and to put her in the best position possible, we became foster parents.”

The two became her foster parents and waited through years of court dates.

This December, they finally got the call to finalize Elliana’s adoption.

WKBW Elliana planted a kiss on her dad, Frank's, cheek right after the adoption papers were signed.

“We're just excited to officially make her part of our family even though she has been a part of it as long as she’s been with us,” Frank said. “It’s just a relief now that this whole process is over.”

The adoption was run through Erie County Child and Family Services, which was so happy for Elliana’s family.

Director of Family Preservation Mia Clark hopes their story can help find even more perfect foster parents for other kids in need around our area.

“We definitely do not have enough certified, qualified and available foster parents in this area,” Clark said. “What you're able to do for these children counts and matters.”

Zabrina and Frank are the perfect example of the type of family Child and Family Services would like to provide to many kids.

Elliana may biologically be their niece, but now she’s forever their daughter.

WKBW 5-year-old Elliana Jacobi was given a stuffed elephant when the adoption was completed, and she quickly and affectionately named it 'Cupcake'.

“I would say it’s the greatest Christmas present ever!” Zabrina said.

“Mommy is the best Christmas gift ever! And Daddy.” Elliana said.

2023 is a Christmas like none other, and their first altogether as a legal family.