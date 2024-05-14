Messages Through Art: City of Buffalo unveils the 5/14 Blue Flag Initiative

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday the City of Buffalo unveiled the 5/14 Blue Flag Initiative to honor the victims and survivors of the racially motivated Buffalo mass shooting.

The city said the flags were made during therapeutic workshops that took place throughout the community and they will continue at various Buffalo Public Schools.

The flags are currently hanging outside Johnnie B Wiley, Merriweather Library and other locations along Jefferson Avenue.

The initiative is part of a collaboration between Mayor Brown, the City of Buffalo Common Council, the Buffalo Public Schools, the CEPA Gallery, the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and local artists Brandon Watson and Brendan Bannon.