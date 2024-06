BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mercy Hospital on Abbott Road in South Buffalo held a Flag Day ceremony on Friday to honor the men and women who have served our country and pay tribute to the American flag.

Six Mercy associates who formerly served in the military unfolded and raised the American flag. 8-year-old Megan Witt, daughter of Mercy nurse Lisa Witt, sang the national anthem.

There was also a moment of silence in memory of all those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.