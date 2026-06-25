BUFFALO, N.Y (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan and business leaders announced six events for M&T Bank's "Meet Me Downtown" series, aimed at activating downtown Buffalo and boosting the local economy.

Ryan said the key difference this year is collaboration.

"We're all coming together with a common purpose, and that's how you change downtown," Ryan said.

The series includes a Main Block Party led by Buffalo Fashion Runway, Picklefest at Buffalo RiverWorks and Circle the Square with GoBike Buffalo, where cyclists complete 150 laps around Niagara Square.

On Chippewa Street, "Home by 10" Block Party targets those aged 40 and over.

"Basically, encouraging people to return to Chippewa, bar hop like they used to at a reasonable hour," Chris Ring, president of the Chippewa Alliance, said. "Something we thought was gonna be a fun concept, and the ticket sales are great, we're expecting 2,000 people."

While almost all of the events have taken place before, Ryan said this year's effort is different because of the partnerships behind it.

"What wasn't happening in the past?" he asked. "They didn't have the cooperation of the other organizations that were behind us today. They didn't have the cooperation of the city or the county. We are breaking down these silos."

WATCH: 'Meet me downtown': Six events announced to boost Buffalo's downtown economy

'Meet me downtown': Six events announced to boost Buffalo's downtown economy

Patrick Kaler, president of Visit Buffalo, said events like "Meet Me Downtown" have a direct impact on the local economy.

"The restaurants will fill up, the hotels will book up, the bars will be more lively, and that's all because of people coming downtown and having a good time," Kaler said.

The Ryan administration is also facilitating other downtown events. Earlier this month, new programming kicked off in the Electric District, including bocce tournaments and soccer watch parties. The initiative is led by developer Rocco Termini through the Electric District Alliance.

Just blocks away, Fountain Plaza hosts the free weekly summer concert series, Thursday & Main, also from M&T Bank.

M&T Bank’s "Meet Me Downtown” 2026:



"Home By 10” Block Parties – July 11 and August 8, Chippewa Street

Street Soccer Cup & World Cup Watch Party – July 18, Chippewa Street

Picklefest – August 16, Buffalo RiverWorks

The Main Block Party – August 29, Fountain Plaza

Circle the Square 2 – September 26, Niagara Square