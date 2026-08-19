BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Chance, an 11-week-old puppy, is the Buffalo Police Department's new therapy dog, assigned to provide emotional support to officers dealing with the stresses of law enforcement.

Matthew Cross, the Buffalo Police Department's wellness coordinator and Chance's handler, said the puppy has been on the job for three weeks.

"It's kind of built into their DNA," Cross said. "To just understand when people are going through difficult times."

WATCH: Meet Chance, Buffalo Police Department's new therapy dog

Meet Chance, Buffalo Police Department's new therapy dog

A 2024 survey of more than 2,800 officers by Police 1, a national resource for members of law enforcement, found that more than one-third of officers had experienced PTSD, and 16% had thoughts of suicide or feeling indifferent about the value of their life.

Cross said even a brief interaction with Chance can make a difference.

"Chance entering a room where somebody can pet him and get a little bit of that emotional distress out by connecting with them. It's extremely helpful," he said.

Donations from Milk-Bone are covering much of the costs for Chance. Cross said the puppy will continue training to serve officers in a range of situations.

"He's gonna be going through a ton of training to serve our people in emotional crisis, critical incidents and whatever else," Cross said.

Cross said one of the biggest challenges in officer wellness is getting people to come forward when they're struggling, and Chance could serve as a bridge to that conversation.

"We're still fighting against the difficulty of people who are struggling coming forward," Cross said. "This could be another avenue."

Law enforcement officers can find help at the WNY Law Enforcement Helpline at (716) 858-2677.