'Means a lot': Young Latina carpenter leads work on Hispanic Heritage Institute project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Construction of the Hispanic Heritage Institute is moving quickly, but beyond beams, concrete and heavy machinery, one young worker is helping build something even bigger: representation.

Elysia Diaz, a 22-year-old Puerto Rican native, is leading the work. While on site, Diaz says she has faced challenges as a young Latina woman in a male-dominated field.

"I come to work every day with a good shoulder on me now," Diaz said.

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For her, the construction feels less like work and more like a passion she discovered at a young age.

"I would say I'm lucky at times because I feel like I got myself into a good footing here," she explained. "Even though I'm a girl, I feel like I fit right in with the guys and chop it up sometimes and get it done — and sometimes I might even outwork them."

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Diaz says she is breaking barriers and building a future in this industry. And now, she is helping lead work at the Hispanic Heritage Institute, a project that carries personal meaning for her and her family.

"It means a lot. I grew up right around the corner, and it's awesome," Diaz said.

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She says the project means more than construction work. To her, it symbolizes sacrifice and an opportunity to inspire the next generation of women and Latinas pursuing careers in the trades.

"I want to see so many more women doing these things, being out with the construction workers, the plumbers and all of that stuff," she said.

Although Diaz says the work can be physically demanding, she would not trade it for anything else.

"You wouldn't believe this stuff is 40 to 50 pounds, just a piece of wood," she said.

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The expected completion date for the Hispanic Heritage Institute project is late this summer.

WATCH: 'It shows dedication': Young Latina carpenter leads work on Hispanic Heritage Institute project