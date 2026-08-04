BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mayor Sean Ryan outlined his plan for Buffalo's Chippewa Street entertainment district following three weekends of heavy police enforcement in the area.

"We're not changing any rules on Chippewa, but we are enforcing the existing rules, and those existing rules have not been enforced in a very long time," Ryan said.

Ryan said his administration is committed to having a successful and safe entertainment district.

"It means if you stop your car and loiter and you're asked to move and you don't move, then you get a ticket and you may be arrested. Enforcement means if you're fighting on the street, you're not told to move along. The police officers will arrest you for fighting on the street," Ryan said.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Erika Shields said many more police officers were on duty along Chippewa in July, and that the increased staffing has been expensive.

"We went from averaging roughly $20,000 for Friday and Saturday night to $65,000 to $70,000," Shields said.

Shields said the increased presence has calmed things down considerably, but is unsustainable.

"If a SWAT team has to be assigned to an event, you need to rethink the event," Shields said.

The city plans to continue closing the street to traffic on busy nights. Officials are also taking a closer look at the role of parking lots around Chippewa, where shootings and other violence have broken out, and want lot owners to take responsibility.

"We've sent letters to them letting them know that illegal activity is taking place in their lots," Ryan said.

Common Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski said the situation places an unfair burden on taxpayers.

"So they're relying on taxpayers and the Buffalo police to babysit their lots that are causing a huge problem for all of us in public safety when they're not there," Nowakowski said.

WATCH: Mayor Ryan outlines enforcement plan for Chippewa Street entertainment district

Mayor Ryan outlines enforcement plan for Chippewa Street entertainment district

Officials are also reviewing policies around the under-21 crowd, as many of those involved in violence are teenagers.

"We're reviewing all the laws and permits for the under-21 crowd policies. It seems they have morphed into an informal policy rather than following the rules," Ryan said.

Chris Ring, co-owner of The Rec Room and a member of the Chippewa Alliance, said all-ages events can be done responsibly.

"We do 100+ all-ages concerts a year over at 10 o'clock. They go home. The shootings that have happened on Chippewa are not happening at 10:01. They're all happening in the later evening hours," Ring said.

Whether Chippewa becomes a strictly 21-and-over district remains undecided. Ryan indicated that approach has worked in other cities.

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