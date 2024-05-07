May is National Bike Month! Here's how you can get involved with Buffalo's biking community

May is National Bike Month, dedicated to promoting the benefits of biking and to showcase how you can start biking. The Queen City is known for a rich culture of biking and many organizations are hosting different events this month to celebrate.

One way you can get involved is through GOBike's GO Buffalo Niagara chapter. One of GOBikes major events is their "Bike To Work Day" event that invites people to come enjoy a free breakfast and bike to work. The event is on June 6th at the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. For more events, you can head to their website here.

Another popular event in Buffalo is the slow roll. The slow roll season kicks off this coming Monday, May 13th. The slow roll will start at 6PM at Roswell Park and make its way to Jefferson Avenue.

"This kick off will lead you to the memorial mindset of the 5/14 massacre. As the bike riders hit Jefferson at the highlight of Best St, they are going to be silent. We're asking all of the riders to just take that entire ride without words and put their energy into their bike, their beautiful spirits, and be engaging to putting positive energy into the community," 2024 Slow Roll Leader Solar Ingram said.