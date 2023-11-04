Maria Love Charity Ball celebrating 120 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This weekend, the 120th Annual Maria Love Charity Ball is taking place.

Saturday, Nov. 4 private school kids from all over Western New York will attend the event.

NOTE: It was stated on air that the event is for private school kids, but the event is open to all kids.

The proceeds will go to the Maria Love Fund, which benefits people in Erie County, who need financial assistance due to medical needs.

Maria Love Charity Ball co-chair Jamie Kelly told 7 News, "Some of those needs could be a feeding tube, a pediatric wheelchair, hearing aide devices, glasses for the visually impaired, ice skates for therapeutic ice skating lessons for people with Down Syndrome or people on the autistic spectrum. We are able to have these funds by having the charity ball.

The ball is Saturday night at Riverworks. There will be two dances: one for kids in grades 5-8 grade and then another for high school students.