Many react to “Rate Your Ride” survey about the NFTA transportation system

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Researchers from Columbia University did a year-long survey collecting data on the NFTA transportation system where the study shows NFTA needs to make some improvements for riders.

A mother named Aja Threet is a parent of a two-year-old.

Threet tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person she’s tired of not seeing more improvements within the NFTA transportation system in both Erie and Niagara Counties.

She relies so much on NFTA to go to work, pick up her daughter and go back home.

“It is definitely a learning experience trying to get out with a toddler especially when you’re relying on public transportation,” Threet says. “So those are one of the factors because obviously it can be hard if you’re elderly anything in that nature that the community wants the NFTA to take into consideration.”

A consideration that many people at the Merriweather Library spoke about on their experiences using NFTA.

Researchers found that zip codes with lower income in Buffalo tends to be more dissatisfied with public transportation while feeling unsafe and uncomfortable.

Threet remembers a time when her job wasn't on the bus route.

“Maybe if there was a bus route close to it then maybe it’ll be a 30 minute walk,” she says. “And I remember times where I had to do that especially during the winter time.”

She even says when she lived in Niagara Falls there were at least five buses running.

“And those buses they run maybe every 30 to 45 minutes sometimes every other hour and they only go to the main parts of the Niagara Falls at that,” the mother says. “From Pine Street to High Park to part of Niagara Falls Boulevard to Military Road.”

In Tuesday’s meeting about the survey they also highlighted those with disabilities not being too satisfied with NFTA.

“From the disability standpoint, it doesn't tell me anything that I already know,” says a disabled resident. “The NFTA for a lot of our communities is the only transportation in town. So to deliberately say I’m unhappy is a problematic issue so we want to take “rate your ride” numbers and challenge that NFTA.”

The NFTA did release a statement saying:

While NFTA-Metro welcomes rider feedback to help improve operations, many of these concerns have been addressed such as additional safety measures at Utica Station. Our Police department has partnered with the PeaceMakers and we offer real time tracking of buses through the Moveit app. NFTA-Metro works with the Transport Strategy Centre at the Imperial College, London to conduct annual unbiased scientific rider surveys. These independent surveys, conducted by the American Bus Benchmarking Group, continue to show a high level of customer satisfaction.





We are incredibly proud of our transportation and paratransit teams and the high level of customer service they provide.







Thanks to funding from Governor Hochul, Senator Tim Kennedy, and the Western New York delegation, the NFTA is currently studying opportunities to improve quality, increase efficiency, and enhance the customer experience of paratransit services to serve as a model across New York State.





“NFTA is the community. We are the community,” says Threet. “So my message is we need to work together as a community. That is the only way we’re going to strive. That’s the only way keep leveling up.”

The NFTA says they’re looking for opportunities to improve the quality of the paratransit system.

Click here to find the study.

