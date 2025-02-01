'Many of them are anxious': Worry over the impact the foreign aid freeze could have on refugee camps

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ni Thaw Paw is worried about her family members who are in a Burmese refugee camp in Thailand. They had gotten approval to resettle in the U.S. and were planning to move to Buffalo in a couple of weeks.

But now they face uncertainty after the Trump administration announced a freeze on foreign aid. Not only is their move in jeopardy but the camps are impacted too.

Reuters is reporting that hospitals at the Burmese refugee camps on the Thailand border have been closed and water and food supplies have been shut down due to the funding pause.

"I don't know what gonna happen," said Ni Thaw Paw, expressing her fears for her uncle's situation.

Russ Gugino, Vice Chair of the New York State Conservative Party, said, "It's a freeze and it's not a cut," emphasizing that the administration's actions are aimed at controlling unnecessary spending.

Faustina Palmatier, Executive Director of the Karen Society of Buffalo, said her community is worried. She's heard frightening stories from the camps.

"They say like: Announcement — this is emergency announcement. Starting January 28, 2025 there will be no more treatment for the sick," Palmatier said.

The Karen, an ethnic group from Burma, have a significant presence in Buffalo, with several thousand having resettled here legally.

"Many of them are anxious," Palmatier said.

Pa Lu, a case manager at the Karen Society, is worried about the future for his family in one of the camps.

“It's really sad to see like, you know, people that have done nothing wrong, go through such things like this," Lu said. "You know, it's sad to say. It hurts.”