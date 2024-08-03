Man killed in shooting that closed Buffalo's Skyway for hours

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police say one person is dead and several are in custody following a shooting on the 200 block of Bird Avenue that ended with a police scene on the Buffalo Skyway.

Police say they were called to a shooting just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday. A 21-year-old man was taken to ECMC by ambulance where he later died.

Police say the suspects fled the scene in the car, but patrol officers were able to follow the car through different parts of the city before eventually ending up on the outbound Skyway. That's where police say the suspects starting tossing firearms and contraband out the window with some items landing in the Buffalo River. The Buffalo Police Underwater Recovery Team searched the river for the items that were tossed in, and tell 7 News at lead two guns were found as well as drugs and other evidence. The Skyway was closed until just before 5 p.m.

Detectives say the suspects tried to run away on foot, but offices were able to apprehend them. No word on how many people were taken into custody, but police say no actual arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

