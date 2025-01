One man is dead following a shooting at a store on Pennsylvania Street.

According to Buffalo police, this shooting happened at around 8 p.m. Friday.

Police say the man was dead when they arrived at the store.

The corner of Pennsylvania and Lakeview Avenue was blocked off for hours.

Police believe the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.