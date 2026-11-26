BUFFALO — One of four people charged in connection with an alleged drag racing crash that killed a 30-year-old Buffalo man on the Kensington Expressway in March has been taken into custody by federal immigration authorities.

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations in Buffalo announced on X that agents arrested 21-year-old Saif Abdul Junab Ali on Tuesday. ICE identified Junab Ali as a Bangladeshi national and said he is now in ICE custody pending removal.

His arrest comes after Junab Ali and three others were charged in connection with the March 19 crash that killed JohnLuc Jubert.

Jubert was driving home after dropping off boxes at the apartment he and his girlfriend, Katelyn Baran, were preparing to move into.

Jubert's brother, Daniel Jubert, said he wants those responsible for his brother's death to be held accountable in the United States.

“I want to see the people that are responsible for my brother's death face justice,” Daniel Jubert said. “To me it doesn't matter if they're here legally or illegally on student visas.”

Daniel Jubert said he is concerned that deportation could interfere with the criminal prosecution.

“What doesn't sit well with me is the idea of them potentially getting deported out of here, to not face any semblance of justice,” he said. “They committed a crime here in this country. They should be held responsible here in this country.”

Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane said earlier this week that prosecutors are not limiting charges to the driver accused of speeding and rear-ending Jubert's vehicle.

According to Keane, Jubert had stopped in the middle lane of the Kensington Expressway because three vehicles allegedly involved in the racing had stopped across the expressway's three lanes.

Keane said Junab Ali was driving the vehicle blocking the left lane.

“If not for the actions of the three vehicles and the drivers of those three vehicles, the victim, Mr. Jubert, would have been able to continue down the expressway and pass without injury,” Keane said.

Keane said Jubert was forced to stop suddenly before his vehicle was rear-ended.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said it was not notified that Junab Ali had been taken into ICE custody. In a statement, the office said the criminal case against him will continue while he remains in federal detention.

Prosecutors are also seeking more information on how to ensure Junab Ali appears for future court proceedings.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 23.

7 News reached out to ICE's Buffalo office for additional information about Junab Ali's immigration case.

