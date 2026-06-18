Man accused of shooting Buffalo officer indicted on first-degree attempted murder charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Minhaz Siddiqui, the man accused of shooting a Buffalo police officer last month, has been indicted on a first-degree attempted murder charge. He is also facing charges tied to an assault leading up to the shooting.

Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane described the abuse of the 25-year-old woman, an intimate partner of Siddiqui. Warning: the following details are graphic and could be disturbing to some readers.

"He beat the victim with various objects all over her body," Keane said. "He strangled her with a rope. And during this hour-long assault, he also poked her and sliced at her with a knife. He kicked her, punched her, and dragged her around by her hair."

The DA also said Siddiqui would take short breaks but continued throughout the night and into the morning hours, and at one point sexually assaulted the victim at gunpoint.

The following day, while Siddiqui was asleep, Keane said, the victim crawled down the stairs and called 911 for help.

Previously released body camera footage shows Buffalo Police officers attempting to put Siddiqui in handcuffs. Buffalo Police said Siddiqui had a gun in his waistband and fired eight shots.

Officer Marc Hurst was shot six times. Two other officers fired three shots, hitting Siddiqui twice.

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Siddiqui remains hospitalized and was arraigned at ECMC on the indictment on Thursday.

He was charged with:



One count of Attempted Murder in the First Degree (Class A-I felony)

One count of Predatory Sexual Assault (Class A-II felony)

One count of Rape in the First Degree (Class B violent felony)

Two counts of Assault in the Second Degree (Class D violent felonies)

One count of Aggravated Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree (Class D violent felony)

One count of Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation (Class A misdemeanor)

Hurst's fiancée, Haley Muehlbauer, provided an update on his recovery Thursday.

"Marc's recovery is going well. There is still a long road ahead, but he continues to show remarkable strength and progress each day. God is so good. We are grateful for the unwavering support from the Buffalo Police Department, the police union, as well as the entire Buffalo community. We pray this incident brings the community together," she said.

Siddiqui's next court date is July 21.

WATCH: Man accused of shooting Buffalo officer indicted on first-degree attempted murder charge

Man accused of shooting Buffalo officer indicted on first-degree attempted murder charge

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