‘Making different life choices’: Popularity of non-alcoholic drinks sparks mocktail competition

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Waxlight Bar à Vin hosted a cocktail making competition a little different than most, only serving up local non-alcoholic drinks.

The competition idea was sparked by the growing popularity of their own mocktails.

“10%-15% [of nightly sales] are non-alcoholic drinks now,” said Partner of Waxlight Bar à Vin, Tony Rials. “I think that it’s just people making different life choices.”

WKBW Roughly 50-75 people took part in the event and voted on their favorite mocktails.

Over the past few years, his menu of mocktails has grown, so customers abstaining from drinking can have something other than water or pop.

“Especially in the past year, it’s really seemed to have exploded in popularity in general,” Tony said.

Heidi Keller is a bar manager and was representing Graylynn Gin Bar & Bistro, one of five different local restaurants competing for the title of best mocktail in the area.

WKBW Waxlight Bar à Vin on Chandler St. hosts a a twice- annual cocktail competition. This was their first ever non-alcoholic event.

“I think it’s important to show that you can be part of nightlife with friends that are drinking, and you can be sober,” Heidi said.

The five bars and restaurants participating the event named “The Buffalo Open”:

Oliver’s Restaurant, Graylynn Gin Bar & Bistro, Kuni’s, The Little Club and Beacon Grille

WKBW Oliver's Restaurant bar manager Aaron Kaczmarek and general manager Mike Ciancio making the 1st place winning drink "The Matzatli."

After voting by a panel of judges and the dozens of guests, general manager of Oliver’s Restaurant on Delaware Ave. Mike Ciancio, made a pineapple drink that took home the title of best alcohol-free drink in show.

WKBW The Matzatli is made out of Pineapple Tepache, Housemade Orgeat, Banana Peel Oleo, Lemon Juice and Honey, Citrus and Ginger Black Tea Soda.

“It’s a huge trend in the market right now,” Mike said. “It’s important for us to make the guests feel something special, whether its food or beverage.”

A competition that will open the door for even more alcohol-free options in the future.