'Makes your stomach turn': What's behind the sewage smell on Buffalo's West Side?

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A strong sewage smell disrupts life on Buffalo's West Side, residents report a pervasive odor of rotten eggs and human waste affecting daily life.



The odor is described as a mix of rotten eggs and human waste.

The smell is impacting daily activities and quality of life in neighborhoods like the Elmwood Village and along Niagara Street.

Residents have taken to social media to express their frustration and seek help.

"Whenever we open the door in the morning it just kind of hits us, it's felt pretty inescapable which is not fun," said Kaleb Colosimo, a resident of the Elmwood Village.

Colosimo and his wife have even changed walking routes to avoid the smell.

"Even if we have a candle going you can smell sewage it's horrible," said Colleen Denny.

But the wafting stench does not stop along Elmwood, it continues to Niagara Street.

"It's like the entire west side of Buffalo is cooking eggs at the exact same time," said Nikki Ronan, who has lived on the West Side for a decade and has even contemplated moving to avoid the smell.

According to the Buffalo Sewer Authority, there has been a mechanical and technical failure in the primary system of the sewage tanks.

Due to the sewage tanks being from the 1930s, the sewer authority has a $80 million plan to replace the tanks, which will be completed in 18 months.

For now, the BSA is doing what it can to get rid of the odor.

"We're doing a number of things including dosing, bringing the tanks all the way down to deal with the solids in there that are giving off the odors," said Oluwole A. McFoy, General Manager of the BSA.

Residents are encouraged to call 311 if they experience more problems.