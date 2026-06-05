'Makes us so happy': Buffalo Greek Festival 2026 kicks off Queen City's festival season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 48th Annual Buffalo Greek Festival is kicking off Buffalo's festival season this weekend at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, bringing Greek culture, food, music and history to the Queen City.

The festival runs Friday, June 5 through Sunday, June 7, 2026. Friday and Saturday hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday hours are noon to 8 p.m. An official opening ceremony will take place Friday at noon.

New additions to the menu this year include lamb, a signature beer and gluten-free desserts. A new dance group from Rochester will also join the live cultural music lineup.

Guests can also enjoy imported foods, homemade baked goods, specialty gift shops, church tours and cultural exhibits throughout the three-day celebration.

In recognition of America's upcoming 250th anniversary, representatives from Erie County Veteran Services and the Thank-A-Vet Program will be present Saturday to honor local veterans and share community resources.

The festival draws upwards of 20,000 guests and serves as the church's biggest fundraiser. Festival Chairman Milton Koutsandreas said the community's continued support means a great deal.

"It makes us so happy to see so many people come out and support us because not only are people having fun doing it in our community, it's also our church's biggest fundraiser here, so we depend on all the people to come and uh show their support, which supports our church," Koutsandreas said.

Admission is $3. Children 12 and under are admitted free. There is a free admission window on Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church is located on 146 W Utica Street.