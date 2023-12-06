'Make this a special time for everyone': Ladies of Charity in need of donations for holiday program

BUFFALO, NY — The Ladies of Charity annual Santa's Workshop program gives toys and presents to kids in need throughout Western New York.

This year they need to help 500 families in need and are looking for donations of gifts.

"We help ages newborn through 18 and we are really one of the only programs that help kids 12 to 18," said Kate Pelczynski.

Pelcynzki says they are looking for items as follows:

Boys:

-hoodies/sweatshirts

-socks

-cologne sets

-wallets

-basketballs

-footballs

-soccer balls

Girls:

-plush throws

-blankets

-lotions

-body wash sets

-nail polish kits

-plush socks

If you can volunteer please contact Ladies of Charity: 716-895-4001.

If you need help to receive gifts please call Catholic Charities’ Erie County District Office at 716-856-4494.

You can drop off donations at 122 Broadway, Buffalo, Mondays through Fridays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.