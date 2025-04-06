‘Make them feel like princesses’: Colvin Cleaners gives away prom dresses for 17th straight year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Prom season is here, and thanks to Colvin Cleaners’ “Gowns for Prom” event, many high school girls got to pick their perfect dress for free.

Saturday, the Buffalo Convention Center turned into a prom dress boutique all day long. Colvin Cleaners collected gently used, and in some cases, brand-new gowns throughout the year to give away at this event.

The 17th annual Gowns for Prom event allowed girls attending proms across Western New York the chance to browse racks of hundreds of gowns of any shape, size and color.

“We have an option for just about everything you are looking for, all sizes and stuff,” owner of Colvin Cleaners Cyndee Billoni said. “Trying to make them feel wonderful and like princesses.”

“It is my senior year prom, and I want to find a dress that suits me, and I want to go all out this time because it is my last dance,” high school senior Serena Day said.

The hope for this event is to take the stress of buying a prom dress off the table of the local families who would struggle to find their daughter the perfect outfit for their big dance.