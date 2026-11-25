BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Small businesses along Buffalo's Elmwood Avenue are gearing up for what they hope will be a big weekend for local shopping.

Small Business Saturday is this weekend, serving as a community-driven counterpoint to the retail push of Black Friday.

I spoke with several Elmwood Village business owners. Tracey Wei, who owns zero-waste home and body care store Little Salmon, described the area as "welcoming and walkable."

Wei told me independent businesses like hers often rely on Small Business Saturday to stay afloat.

"This weekend is like make-or-break for the last quarter," Wei said.

Like many businesses in the neighborhood, she'll be holding a sale on Saturday to promote more foot traffic.

"Businesses need your money more than billionaires, so every dollar you spend, like 70-80% of it stays with the community," she said.

WATCH: 'Make-or-break': Buffalo businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday

'Make-or-break': Buffalo businesses prepare for Small Business Saturday

Other owners pointed to the unique experience shoppers find in the neighborhood.

"There are many unique shops you're not gonna find somewhere else, and you get better customer service," Wendie Reed said.

At Reed's consignment store, Scoop Shop, shoppers might even find an outfit for the World's Largest Disco on Saturday at the Buffalo Convention Center.

Small Business Saturday is one of many events being held to bring people to the area. Seamus Gallivan, the new executive director of the Elmwood Village Association, said the density of the neighborhood is part of its appeal.

"The beautiful thing about this neighborhood is there are so many businesses so close together that however you get here, you can stay on foot for hours and find everything you need and more," Gallivan explained.

He said the stores will also participate in a Christmas window display competition starting December 5. For now, the focus is on bringing people out this Saturday. The day carries real weight for the neighborhood's businesses, said Christa Penner, who owns ShopCraft.

"It's a huge day for us, and it's really important that other members of the community come out and support the small businesses in your neighborhoods," Penner said.

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