'Major issue that needs to be dealt with': Buffalo mayor unveils pothole plan and road repaving initiative

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As Buffalo transitions from winter to spring, the city is working to address deteriorating road conditions, including potholes worsened by this season’s freeze-thaw cycle.

Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon announced on Sunday a pothole repair initiative and a $17 million investment in road repaving for this upcoming spring.

The city's response to the pothole issue includes sending out more than three dozen trucks and crews every weekend in March to tackle potholes across the city.

Scanlon said during a news conference Sunday that outside contractors will also assist city crews with the ongoing pothole problem.

Last weekend, two dozen city crews were already out addressing potholes, using nearly 40 tons of patch materials.

Scanlon also revealed a $17 million investment to repave more than 175 streets across Buffalo, with work scheduled to begin in spring and continue through the fall.

Streets that see high traffic, such as Jefferson, Bailey, Main Street, Elmwood, and Seneca, are expected to be prioritized in the repaving plan.

The $17 million for repaving will come from the operating budget.

"We’re moving some money around to make sure we can do this. It’s a major issue that needs to be dealt with. Obviously quality of life is at the forefront of my administration and so we’re going to do anything we can to limit the negative impact on people’s quality of life," Scanlon said.

Residents are encouraged to report potholes via the Buffalo 311 system and mobile app.

