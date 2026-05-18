BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Work began Monday on a complete overhaul of a 2.5 mile stretch of Main Street in Buffalo, kicking off a $70 million reconstruction project expected to wrap up by spring 2029.

The project runs from Goodell Street to Kensington Avenue, connecting key places such as the theater district, the medical campus and Canisius College.

Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan says residents can expect a full transformation of the corridor.

"It's a full roadway repaving," Ryan said. "You're not gonna recognize it when it's done."

WATCH: Main Street overhaul begins in Buffalo with $70 million reconstruction project

Main Street overhaul begins in Buffalo with $70 million reconstruction project

The $70 million project is funded largely through federal and state dollars. The federal government is contributing $41 million, the state is providing more than $21 million, and $6.9 million is coming from local funds.

Plans for the makeover have been in the works since 2016, with Ryan working to get state funds together with Timothy Kennedy during their time in the New York Senate. Ryan blamed the previous administration for the delay. Kennedy, who now serves in U.S. Congress, agreed the project took "far too long" to get going.

"This is a main corridor, a main thoroughfare for tens of thousands of vehicles every single day, and it's one that's been struggling to see investment over many many years," Kennedy said.

Construction is slated to take three years. The city says the west side of Main Street between Goodell and Ferry is targeted for completion by the end of this construction season.

The middle Main Streetscape Project includes:



Full roadway repaving along the 2.5-mile corridor

New ADA-compliant sidewalks and pedestrian improvements

Replacement and modernization of traffic signals and intersections

Protected bicycle infrastructure designed for riders of all ages and abilities on both sides of the corridor

Enhanced crosswalks and safer pedestrian crossings

New street trees, landscaping, shrubbery, benches, trash receptacles, and trellises

Upgraded LED street lighting and pedestrian-scale lighting

Green infrastructure improvements in partnership with the Buffalo Sewer Authority

2.5 miles of new bicycle infrastructure

Improvements designed to better connect neighborhoods to transit, jobs, businesses, and the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus

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