BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, M&T Bank, the Buffalo Bills and EVERFI launched a new financial literacy program for students across Western New York, starting with more than 100 students at P.S. 37 Futures Prep School in Buffalo.

The Financial Literacy Playbook is designed to expand access to financial education for students in grades four through six. The program gives educators free access to an interactive digital curriculum focused on topics such as spending, needs versus wants, budgeting and planning for the future.

For fifth-grader Carter Johnson, the lessons are skills he can use beyond the classroom.

“Save money,” Johnson said, explaining what he has learned. “My dad taught me how to do that spend money and save money.”

WATCH: M&T Bank, Buffalo Bills launch financial literacy program for WNY students

M&T Bank, Buffalo Bills launch financial literacy program for WNY students

The program is designed to help students understand how everyday financial decisions can affect their future.

“They are going to focus on what does it mean when you spend, what is a need and a want, what is a budget and what does it mean to plan money for your future,” said Tracy Woodrow, WNY regional president for M&T Bank.

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Woodrow said students in fourth through sixth grades are at an important age for learning about financial responsibility.

“We focus on grades four through six because we think it is kind of prime time,” Woodrow said. “They are old enough to understand money, but they are still young enough to be learning.”

The launch also brought a Buffalo Bills connection into the classroom, with Bills player Bradley Chubb speaking to students during a school-wide event.

Chubb encouraged students to think about their goals and the different paths they can take to build their futures.

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“Having those strategic conversations and understanding what my goals are and what my goals are for the future,” Chubb said.

Chubb also reminded students that success can take many forms and encouraged them to take ownership of their futures.

“Kids have different avenues that they can choose from,” Chubb said. “Not everybody is going to be a successful football player. You might kill it on the entrepreneurship side, so just giving guys multiple avenues and letting them have full responsibility of their future.”

The Financial Literacy Playbook will be available to educators across Western New York at no cost, giving more students access to financial education and tools they can use to make informed decisions about money.

