'Lower this rent. We can't afford it,' Concern over rising rent at Elmwood Square Apartments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A group of tenants at the Elmwood Square Apartments and supporters rallied together Monday afternoon to raise concerns over rising rent. They are demanding building management to right this wrong.

The tenants say rent — in some cases — is going up $200/month.

Karo Capro, Co-chair of Queen City Workers' Center, said tenants receiving housing vouchers through Belmont Housing are the only ones seeing a rent hike. Capro said Belmont will not cover the additional rent costs for tenants while the other Section 8 providers are refusing to approve the rent increase.

"For people on a fixed income this puts them in the position of having to choose between basic necessities and paying their rent," Capro said.

Tracy Stroud has lived at the apartments for 10 years and said her rent is increasing from $800 to $1044.

"Lower this rent. We can't afford it. I mean we don't have anywhere to go. If I could just jump up and move — I'd move. But what's going on with the rates and everything — we can't. And Belmont only allows so much. And like I said they're a part of this problem also because they're refusing to acknowledge anything that's going on here," Stroud said.

She also said there is concern over mice in the apartments and no security.

Advocates and tenants said they will continue to fight until Belmont Housing covers the additional rent costs or the rent hike is reversed.

Belmont Housing said the company sympathizes with the tenants and said their rent only changes if their income changes. Elmwood Square said no one is authorized to speak with the media about this.