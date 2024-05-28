'Love and a purpose': SPCA Serving Erie County's 'Pups at the Pen' program gives dogs second chance

ALDEN, NY — The SPCA Serving Erie County's Pups at the Pen program takes dogs from the shelter and brings them into the Erie County Correctional Facility.

The sheriff's office said incarcerated individuals are paired with dogs who are adoption candidates and they assist with training, care and attention.

On Tuesday, a pitbull mix named Suki Lou graduated from the program.

"Suki gives people positivity, love, and a purpose," said Officer Bond, the lead officer for community integration at the correctional facility in Alden.

Suki is one dog that has been loved and trained by incarcerated individuals for the past month.

"Whether it be house training, come when called, they go through the canine good citizen program a lot of that training, so it's great for everyone involved," said Bethany Kloc, SPCA serving Erie County, communications director.

During her time inside the facility, Suki was taught how to sit, and other commands.

"It's cool to see the difference from the beginning to the end from the dog and the girl's perspectives because you can tell how hard they worked for the dogs to graduate," said Officer Bond.

Bringing the women some smiles.

"We are grateful for the SPCA to make a difference not in just dogs' lives but everyone's lives," said Officer Bond.

Suki was adopted by a correction officer's friend.

"I took his word for it, he said she's a great dog and needs a good home, and he knew I was in a position to give her that," said Mitchell Bednarz.

Now Suki is making a difference not just inside the jail, but in her new home.

"Rescue. Rescue. Rescue, it's the best way to get a dog," said Bednarz.