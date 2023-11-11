Longtime Buffalo barbershop closing up shop at end of year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The late Nipsey Hussle once said "the Marathon Continues".

For the last 48 years, Buffalo Barber James Vinson has treated his barbershop just like a marathon.

WKBW

Well, this longtime barbershop owner won his marathon and is now trimming his time, wrapping it up at the end of the year.

JV's Barbershop on East Delavan has been the hub for a majority of Black customers hoping to get a hair cut.

As he closes this chapter of his life, Vinson looks back on the numerous people he met along the way, and the impact he made on future barbers who learned from him.

Since 1975, JV Barbershop has been home to various customers and future barbers.

"I thought it was a good way to make a living. I enjoyed it. I enjoyed working and meeting people, getting to know people and everything. I met a lot of friends and stuff," JV's Barbershop owner, James "JV" Vinson told Pheben Kassahun.

Unfortunately, the mastermind behind this masterpiece is forced to close up shop due to his health.

It is something he has worked so hard to build, essentially brick by brick for almost 50 years.

However, it is not all sadness over here.

The barber is grateful for what has come of his dream job.

"Some things were kind of tough but if you believe in yourself, then that's what it was. I just stuck it out," Vinson shared.

The classic, traditional barbershop has got four work stations, and two rows of seating for customers.

JV's son and barber, Damon Vinson said, "This is the place for solace. You come here and you can find some sort of release."

Vinson watched his father grow JV's Barbershop which enticed him to become a barber himself.

His son explained, "I was cutting my hair since 2003."

So, he decided to give it a try three years later and has basically been his right-hand man ever since.

Many others have learned under JV as well.

JV's son recalled, "He's cut a lot of people. I remember and seeing barbers when I was younger then seeing them have their own shop with a few years or so. If anything, anyone can tell you about my father is that he has taught them how to do business."

While there's so many stories that walked through these door, one that sticks with JV is that of Professor Henry Louis Taylor, Jr.

The Nashville native had moved to Buffalo in 1987 to start a program at the University at Buffalo.

He had an important meeting the following day and his fro needed a trim, so he went to a barber in the suburbs.

Professor Taylor said, "I knew I was in trouble because all he had was a comb. You use sheers when you're cutting Black hair. It was a mess. After that cut was over, the guy looked at me like, 'Do I pay you or do you pay me?'"

He remembered having patches of hair left from that heinous cut and was desperately in search of a Black barber in Buffalo.

Picture this, it is 7:30 p.m., which is 30 minutes after JV Barbershop closed, and JV himself was cleaning up before leaving for the evening.

He hears a knock on the door and it is Taylor.

Professor Taylor said, "All I did, I had a big skull cap on. I snatched the cap off my head and said, 'White man cut my hair'. Jay[James] started laughing. I thought he was going to die right there on the floor."

JV, confused, opened the door.

"I had never met him before, but I was like okay. I opened the door, he came and and he said, 'Man, thank God. I've been running around all over the city trying to find a barber. I went to another shop. //butted// "He took his hat off and he said, 'You could see what he did to me. I have something to do tomorrow and I don't want to go like this.' I said, 'Okay, come on,'" JV said.

The two have been friends ever since.

This is just one story from one shop that cut countless hair and taught many others.

"It all comes back to JV Barbershop," Damon added.