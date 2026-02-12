'Long way to go': $1.75M settlement reached for survivors, family members of victims of Buffalo mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some justice was served for survivors and family members of victims of the racist mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue, as Attorney General Letitia James announced a settlement had been reached.

Gun accessory manufacturer Mean Arms is responsible to pay $1.75 million for its role in the May 14, 2022, shooting that killed 10 people at the grocery store on Buffalo's East Side.

"No amount of money can ease their pain, but we hope that by holding this manufacturer accountable and banning it from selling this device in New York State, we can offer the people of Buffalo some measure of comfort," James said.

The company sold a magazine lock that claimed to make AR15 rifles legal in New York, while boasting that the device can be removed and providing instructions on how to do so, according to James.

"On the back of their packaging, they shared step-by-step instructions on how to remove it and even posted videos online showing how to take it off. That is exactly what the shooter did," the attorney general explained.

The settlement is part of a global agreement involving three lawsuits. New York State Attorney General Letitia James, along with Everytown for Gun Safety, attorneys and community members announced Wednesday that Mean Arms, gun dealer Vintage Firearms and the gunman's parents have all agreed to settlements.

WATCH: Settlement reached for survivors, family of victims of Buffalo mass shooting

"We believe that it's going to make this community a little bit safer," said John Elmore, attorney representing victims and families from the shooting.

Lawyers said some of the other settlements with defendants like the gun store that sold the rifle to the shooter and the shooter's parents still have to be approved in court.

For families grieving their loved ones, the settlement represents hope that future tragedies can be prevented.

"For me, anything that can be done so that no other family has to experience that, that's more than enough for me," said Pamela Pritchett, the daughter of Pearl Young. "I am grateful for everything that has been done, but I will be more grateful to know that no family ever gets that call again," said Pamela Pritchett, daughter of victim Pearl Young.

Pritchett described the rapid destruction caused by the gunman and the need for national action.

"Two minutes and over two seconds. That much damage? That many families affected, that many lives changed so quickly. There should be nothing in America that can inflict that level of damage that quickly," Pritchett said.

She emphasized the ongoing nature of mass violence in America.

"We've had too many mass murders, we've had too many shootings, and we go through the same thing over and over again," Pritchett said.

For Pritchett, real change means preventing other families from experiencing similar tragedy. She described the lasting trauma of losing her mother in such a violent way.

"If you could have seen my mom, you could've seen what she looked like, I wake up to it almost every day remembering that she was, looked nothing like she had two days before when I spoke with her. And so I am grateful for this settlement. I'm grateful for what it represents," Pritchett said.

Others noted that although this provides a sigh of relief, the journey to justice continues.

"This is a victory today, but 5/14 for the families for the victims, it still continues, this Friday, the trial, court cases, hearings, it continues," said Zeneta Everhart, Buffalo Common Councilwoman, whose son Zaire was shot and injured that day.

That hearing is in federal court at 9:30 a.m. February 13.

Garnell Whitfield Jr., son of Ruth Whitfield, praised Attorney General James for her continued support.

"She's been here all along. She's wrapped her arms around my family, around this community, and we're very thankful for that," Whitfield said.

He stressed the importance of community collaboration in creating positive change.

"We need to work together to resolve the issues not only in this community but to be an example for the rest of the world," Whitfield said.

The settlement represents part of ongoing legal efforts to hold various entities accountable for the mass shooting. In 2023, the Law Office of John V. Elmore P.C., along with the Social Media Victims Law Center and Giffords Law Center, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the owners of six social media platforms and streaming services.

The lawsuit was the first of its kind to hold social media companies and firearms manufacturers accountable for mass shootings in America.

However, legal battles continue on multiple fronts.

"We have a long ways to go. There's going to be a case that's going to be argued in the New York State Court of Appeals to hold the social media platforms responsible. The manufacturer of the vest, that case is still pending in Erie County Supreme Court," Elmore said.