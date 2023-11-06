Local youth calling for action against gun violence through theatre

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News is a voice for everyone. Today, we want to amplify the voices of local high school students who, through the art of theatre, are calling for action against gun violence.

ENOUGH! Plays to End Gun Violence is a series of six plays written by local high school students that are advocating for a change in gun legislation in the United States. The plays are meant to spark critical conversations surrounding gun violence with the hope of inspiring meaningful change across the country.

Following the play, the Buffalo Chapter of Moms Demand for Gun Sense in America will host a conversation about gun violence in America.

The play starts at 7PM at the Alleyway Theatre in Buffalo. Standing room and waiting list tickets will be available an hour prior to showtime. Admission is free.

