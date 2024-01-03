Local health experts concerned about prolonged lack of fluoride in Buffalo's water

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Common Council will be holding a meeting Wednesday afternoon and on the agenda is the topic of local dentists concerned about prolonged lack of fluoride in Buffalo's water could have longterm effects on kids.

It is become such an issue that local dentists and other health care officials are sounding the alarm.

"I would like the council members to have this front and center for the agenda for 2024 because it had such an impact on child health. It has an impact on everybody's health but especially children," Pat Polowy said.

Pat Polowy is a retired nurse practitioner.

She wrote a letter to Councilmember Rasheed Wyatt stating her concerns about prolonged exposure of no fluoride in the water can impact children.

"Try to expedite getting the fluoride going back into the water and try to communicate with the family members who children are being effected and also with the health care community-- the dental providers and the primary care providers who can compensate to the extent for the absence of fluoride in the Buffalo city water," Polowy said.

She and representatives from the 8th District Dental Society will be sharing their concerns during Wednesday's common council meeting, hoping this last effort could get the process rolling.

"There's no assurance that the families in Buffalo are all aware of the issue and if they were aware, they could have their children treated in a dental office or in a primary care office differently to compensate for the absence of fluoride in the water," said.