Sharing voices on potential sale of wine in supermarkets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Residents in New York State could soon be able to purchase wine alongside their groceries, as chains including Tops and Wegmans are advocating for the passage of the Wine in Supermarkets Senate Bill.

New York is one of only 11 states that prohibits wine sales in supermarkets.

"Why not? What is the big deal? I mean, they sell wine all over," customer Maryann Lewandowski said. "No matter where you go, you can get a bottle of wine. And why not the stores?"

Kathy Sautter, Tops Director of Public Relations, highlighted how this legislation could make things easier for people going to social events.

"Perhaps if they're going to a dinner party, why not grab a bottle of wine, some flowers, or if you're going to a birthday party? It marries so nicely together, but it's convenient for our customers," she said.

However, not all customers are in favor of this proposed change. Richard Englund prefers to shop at liquor stores because he believes they have a wider variety.

"If I'm going to the grocery store, I'm basically buying groceries in there. I'm not really looking for wine," Englund added.

Cyndi Leonard of Colonial Wine and Spirits in Orchard Park emphasized the risks that big box stores may have on local businesses.

"All those salesmen lose their jobs. You have the trucking companies that it affects," Leonard said. "There's just this whole tier of people that this can affect."

Lawmakers are hoping to loop this bill into the state budget that is due April 1.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.