LGBTQ+ community leaders address homelessness crisis with strategic planning session

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Community leaders and experts gathered to tackle the growing homelessness crisis within the LGBTQ+ community, developing strategic solutions to support vulnerable neighbors.

The LGBTQ+ Homelessness Task Force partnered with Best Self for a panel discussion focused on addressing the specific needs of homeless LGBTQ+ individuals. The collaborative effort aims to create targeted support systems and explore long-term housing solutions.

"We're here to talk it out and see where our different strengths lie, what we need to be considering in the long-term when it comes to considering a project such as an LGBTQ+ shelter or having specific shelter beds set aside for members of the queer community," said Taylor Eschborn, program director at Pride Center of Western New York.

The discussion highlighted the urgent need for specialized resources as homelessness rates continue to climb within the LGBTQ+ community. Participants explored various approaches to providing safe, affirming housing options for community members facing housing insecurity.

Organizers emphasized that the Pride Center of Western New York remains available as a resource and safe space for those in need. The center operates Monday through Thursday, offering morning and afternoon hours to provide ongoing support to community members.

The panel represents part of a broader effort to address systemic challenges facing LGBTQ+ individuals, who often experience higher rates of homelessness due to family rejection, discrimination and other factors.