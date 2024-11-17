‘Let’s go Buffalo’: Explore & More hosts tailgate for kids before Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Explore & More hosted its very own tailgate Sunday morning for all those massive Buffalo Bills fans under 12 years old.

The tailgate was at the downtown Buffalo location and featured games of paper football, football-related arts and crafts, and “Victory Sundae” ice cream.

WKBW

[I like the Bills], because they have my favorite color, blue,” 7-year-old Bentley Hulber said. “It sounded fun, I like trying new things.”

WKBW

“[My favorite player is] Josh Allen… I like his number because it has 7 in it, and he’s a very good player,” 7-year-old Joey Long said. “I’m 7 years old, it’s a lucky number.”

WKBW

“Who is your favorite player?”

“Ice Cream,” 3-year-old Case Cageao said.

“I like that answer, ice cream has never lost… Who is your favorite player?”

“Ice Cream,” 3-year-old Callen Rodbourn said.

WKBW

“They are so excited for the game, maybe more excited than the adults,” Mara Gordon with Explore & More said. “I think their intentions are so pure, they just love the game, love the football. There’s nothing better to them than to just see it.”