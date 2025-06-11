'Let's be proactive': Buffalo Common Council members propose banning sale of ATVs in the city

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — City of Buffalo Common Council members Leah Halton-Pope and Rasheed Wyatt introduced a proposal to ban the sale of All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) in the city.

According to the proposal, "ATVs and dirt bikes on public streets, sidewalks, and parks within the City of Buffalo has escalated, leading to significant public safety hazards, including reckless driving, noise disturbances, and endangerment of pedestrians and motorists."

"The thing for me is just the danger," said Wyatt. "I've seen it for myself on the 33...doing wheelies, and they'll drive up Bailey [Avenue]. They'll just like take over. It's literally a dangerous situation."

The Buffalo Police Department has reported more than 475 incidents involving ATVs from 2021 to 2024. The departments said dozens of those incidents have led to injuries, violations and property damage.

Last month, a Buffalo police officer's pursuit and crash into an ATV sparked an internal investigation as officers are told not to pursue ATVs.

The Buffalo Common Council has imposed fines in the past of up to $2,500 for illegal operation of ATVs and dirt bikes.

This is a story we have been reporting on for years. In May 2022, the Common Council was asking for help from the public to get dirt bikes and ATVs off the road.