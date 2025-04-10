Legislator considers legal action over FOIL denial in Erie Co. Sheriff's Office alleged cover-up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Legislator Jeanne Vinal has filed a Freedom of Information (FOIL) request with the Buffalo Police Department, seeking key records related to a controversial incident involving Erie County Sheriff's Chief of Narcotics Daniel "DJ" Granville.

Vinal is asking for body cam, dash cam, 911, and phone records from the night of the crash, which occurred nearly one year ago.

Granville struck seven parked cars on Buffalo's West Side. A lawsuit alleges Granville was impaired at the time of the crash, though he was never tested for intoxication or charged with crimes.

Granville's sister-in-law, a Buffalo Police Lieutenant, signed off the police report from that night, raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

Vinal's FOIL request for these crucial records was denied, and now she's disputing that denial. She argues that the information is necessary for the County Legislature's upcoming investigation into the incident.

Vinal says she is considering legal action against the Buffalo Police Department if they do not respond to her request next week.

Recent changes to the FOIL law allow individuals who need to hire a lawyer to enforce their request to have their attorney's fees covered if they succeed in obtaining the information.

"I think people do have a right to know these things, and I don't think they should be stonewalled," Vinal said. "I don't think they should be given a reason that's insincere or considered insincere by someone like me, and that's why I'm keeping that option open."

In addition to her request with the Buffalo Police Department, Vinal also filed a request with the Erie County Sheriff's Office for Granville's time records. She aims to determine whether he was on duty when the crashes occurred.

However, multiple sources have told 7 News that Granville was off duty when the incident happened, despite working his regular shift earlier that day with overtime.

Meanwhile, a potential legal deadline looms. Friday, April 11, marks one year since the crashes, which means it's the final day for any petty offenses or traffic violations to be filed against Granville. New York State law has a one-year statute of limitations for such offenses that are below the misdemeanor level.

Despite the fast-approaching deadline, multiple sources tell 7 News they have not heard from any investigators in the Niagara County District Attorney's Office, which was appointed as a special prosecutor by Erie County's District Attorney. This lack of communication has raised questions about whether any charges will be filed. Statute of limitations for petty offenses against Granville due Friday

In the coming weeks, Vinal and other local lawmakers will continue to press for answers. On April 17, the Buffalo Common Council's Police Oversight Committee will meet to question Police Commissioner Al Wright about the incident.

A week later, the Erie County Legislature will begin its own hearing into the matter, with plans to invite the County Attorney, Sheriff and Granville himself to attend.

