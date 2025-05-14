Lawmakers reintroduce body armor bill in honor of Aaron Salter, security guard killed in mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On May 14, 2022, a white supremacist opened fire inside the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, killing 10 of our friends and neighbors.

One of the victims, Aaron Salter Jr., will be remembered as a hero for his bravery that day. The retired police lieutenant was the security guard on duty when the gunman opened fire on innocent shoppers and Tops employees. Salter returned fire, hitting the attacker and buying time for others to flee.

The gunman was wearing military-grade body armor that deflected Salter's shots. The body armor is available for anyone to buy online. That's why some lawmakers are pushing for Congress to pass the "Aaron Salter Jr. Responsible Body Armor Possession Act." The legislation would prohibit the sale or ownership of enhanced military-grade body armor by civilians.

Cashell Durham, Salter's sister, said she's honored that the bill is named after her brother.

Earl Perrin, who was Salter's partner on the police force, said a national ban is necessary.