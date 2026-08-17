Lawmakers raise concerns over taxpayer funds tied to nonprofit that employed defrocked priest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Local lawmakers say they are concerned after learning a former priest, removed from the clergy after child sexual abuse allegations, has been working with seniors at the Lieutenant Colonel Matt Urban Center for more than a decade.

David Bialkowski, who is named in two Child Victims Act lawsuits, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal review after 7 News' reporting, according to a statement released by the Matt Urban Center's acting Executive Director, Alissa Venturini, on August 7.

Venturini wrote in part: "As part of this review, Matt Urban will examine the circumstances surrounding Mr. Bialkowski's hiring and pre-employment screening, his employment history and job responsibility within the organization, applicable supervisory practices, and whether the organization has received any complaints or concerns related to his work at Matt Urban."

Venturini said the leave is a "precautionary, non-disciplinary measure."

Erie County Legislator Lindsay Lorigo (R- District 10) said the organization's reliance on public dollars demands a higher standard of accountability.

"I understand he [Bialkowski] passed background checks, but I think when you're receiving taxpayer funds, we expect you to hold your staff to a higher standard," Lorigo said.

The Matt Urban Center's senior services department has received more than $300,000 annually from Erie County in the last three years alone, along with $70,000 from the city of Buffalo within the last year. Lorigo warned that funding could be at risk when the next budget cycle comes around.

"We don't want to get into the day-to-day managing of employees of these hundreds of thousands of organizations that we partner with," Lorigo explained. "But what we can do when budget time comes up, and I'm sure they'll ask for additional funding, we need to let them know that we know what's going on, and that will put their funding at risk."

WATCH: Lawmakers raise concerns over taxpayer funds tied to nonprofit that employed defrocked priest

Lawmakers raise concerns over taxpayer funds tied to nonprofit that employed defrocked priest

Lorigo emphasized she is glad the nonprofit launched its own internal investigation.

"They do have a great program but they need to be on top of making sure their staff is safe," Lorigo said.

The Matt Urban Center is located within Erie County Legislator Lawrence Dupre's district (D - District 1). He said the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo bears responsibility for the lack of transparency.

"I think the Diocese could have done a better job of letting people know about this issue," Dupre said.

Dupre added the county also has a role in holding its partners accountable.

"As the government, we can make sure that the partners we work with are doing a little more due diligence in checking on the hiring of people," Dupre said.

Buffalo Common Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski, who represents the city's Fillmore District where the Matt Urban Center lies, said the claims against Bialkowski are "very concerning", but without direct oversight over the organization or a say in their hiring process, he cannot comment further.

Matt Urban Human Services released the following statement to 7 News.