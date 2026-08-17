Lawmakers raise concerns over taxpayer funds tied to nonprofit that employed defrocked priest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Local lawmakers say they are concerned after learning a former priest, removed from the clergy after child sexual abuse allegations, has been working with seniors at the Lieutenant Colonel Matt Urban Center for more than a decade.
David Bialkowski, who is named in two Child Victims Act lawsuits, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal review after 7 News' reporting, according to a statement released by the Matt Urban Center's acting Executive Director, Alissa Venturini, on August 7.
Venturini wrote in part: "As part of this review, Matt Urban will examine the circumstances surrounding Mr. Bialkowski's hiring and pre-employment screening, his employment history and job responsibility within the organization, applicable supervisory practices, and whether the organization has received any complaints or concerns related to his work at Matt Urban."
Venturini said the leave is a "precautionary, non-disciplinary measure."
Erie County Legislator Lindsay Lorigo (R- District 10) said the organization's reliance on public dollars demands a higher standard of accountability.
"I understand he [Bialkowski] passed background checks, but I think when you're receiving taxpayer funds, we expect you to hold your staff to a higher standard," Lorigo said.
The Matt Urban Center's senior services department has received more than $300,000 annually from Erie County in the last three years alone, along with $70,000 from the city of Buffalo within the last year. Lorigo warned that funding could be at risk when the next budget cycle comes around.
"We don't want to get into the day-to-day managing of employees of these hundreds of thousands of organizations that we partner with," Lorigo explained. "But what we can do when budget time comes up, and I'm sure they'll ask for additional funding, we need to let them know that we know what's going on, and that will put their funding at risk."
WATCH: Lawmakers raise concerns over taxpayer funds tied to nonprofit that employed defrocked priest
Lorigo emphasized she is glad the nonprofit launched its own internal investigation.
"They do have a great program but they need to be on top of making sure their staff is safe," Lorigo said.
The Matt Urban Center is located within Erie County Legislator Lawrence Dupre's district (D - District 1). He said the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo bears responsibility for the lack of transparency.
"I think the Diocese could have done a better job of letting people know about this issue," Dupre said.
Dupre added the county also has a role in holding its partners accountable.
"As the government, we can make sure that the partners we work with are doing a little more due diligence in checking on the hiring of people," Dupre said.
Buffalo Common Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski, who represents the city's Fillmore District where the Matt Urban Center lies, said the claims against Bialkowski are "very concerning", but without direct oversight over the organization or a say in their hiring process, he cannot comment further.
Matt Urban Human Services released the following statement to 7 News.
"Matt Urban Human Services is aware of the serious concerns raised by recent reporting regarding David Bialkowski, an employee in our Senior Services Department. We understand why this information may be troubling to the older adults and families we serve, as well as to our staff, volunteers, donors, funders, and community partners.
Effective immediately, Mr. Bialkowski has been placed on paid administrative leave while Matt Urban conducts a formal internal review. This action was communicated to Mr. Bialkowski and discussed with him prior to the issuance of this statement. The leave is a precautionary, non-disciplinary measure intended to allow the organization to complete a thorough and impartial assessment. It is not a determination regarding the allegations reported in the media.
As part of this review, Matt Urban will examine the circumstances surrounding Mr.
Bialkowski's hiring and pre-employment screening, his employment history and job responsibilities within the organization, applicable supervisory practices, and whether the organization has received any complaints or concerns related to his work at Matt Urban.
Out of an abundance of caution, we are also conducting confidential outreach to current and recent Senior Services participants who may have had contact with Mr. Bialkowski.
The purpose of this outreach is to check on their well-being, answer any questions they may have, and ensure they have a direct and confidential way to report any concerns.
At this time, Matt Urban has not identified evidence of misconduct involving participants served through our programs, but we believe this outreach is an important step in fulfilling our responsibility to those we serve.
The current executive leadership team was not involved in the decision to hire Mr.
Bialkowski in 2013. The individuals serving as Executive Director and Human Resources Generalist at that time are no longer employed by Matt Urban. While current leadership cannot change decisions made under previous administrations, we are fully responsible for how the organization responds today, and we are committed to doing so with urgency, transparency, fairness, and respect for everyone involved.
Mr. Bialkowski's responsibilities at Matt Urban have been limited to serving older adults through our Senior Services programs. He has not worked with children through Matt Urban and has not been assigned to or worked in connection with youth camps or youth programming conducted at our facilities.
Matt Urban will cooperate fully with its Board of Directors, funding and oversight agencies, and any appropriate authorities as necessary. If our review identifies any information requiring additional action, we will respond promptly and in accordance with our legal, ethical, and organizational responsibilities.
Because this matter involves confidential personnel issues and an active review, we cannot comment further on employment matters at this time. We will provide additional information when it is appropriate to do so and consistent with applicable privacy and employment laws.
The safety, dignity, and well-being of every person we serve remain our highest priorities. We appreciate the trust our community places in Matt Urban Human Services, and we are committed to handling this matter with integrity, compassion, and accountability."