Langworthy meets with interim leadership at Buffalo VA after concerns were raised over patient care

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Earlier this week the Medical Center Director and Chief of Staff at the Buffalo VA Medical Center were removed by the Department of Veteran's Affairs pending an investigation.

In a statement, VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayes said the removal of the Medical Center Director and Chief of Staff was in response to concerns raised by clinicians about local leadership and instances of delayed care.

"Providing Veterans with the world-class care they deserve when and where they need it is our top priority," Hayes said.

Congressman Nick Langworthy (R-NY23) met with interim leadership at the medical center on Thursday.

Langworthy discussed Congressional oversight efforts following reports that potentially four dozen local veterans experienced significant delays in cancer treatment.

"As you know with cancer care, timing is everything and there's one case involving this situation that a gentleman waited 10 weeks on a lung cancer diagnosis for the ability to get care," explained Langworthy.

He said the hospital is cooperating with the investigation and a two-year look back to determine if more patients were impacted.

"The director of the hospital was immediately put on leave and reassigned as was I believe his number two," said Langworthy. "I think many of the medical professionals were asking for additional assistance. This is an administrative problem. It's not a budgetary problem. We have fully funded the VA at the president's request."

Mark Lewandowski is an Air Force veteran and like many who have served relies on the VA for medical treatment.

"Their services are good...quite good, communication not so much," said Lewandowski.

Langworthy said he is speaking with the acting director of the hospital and meeting with the Oncology team to discuss how to make sure everyone who comes to the VA gets the services they need on time.

"Our veterans deserve prompt, swift, thorough care. The best that we can possibly give them," said Langworthy.

Care that's critically important to so many people who have served our country.

"In some cases, I know some people that's all they have. It is very important," said Lewandowski.