'It's been everything for me': La'Movement Fitness Co. brings dance and health to the community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Looking for a creative way to get active? La'Movement Fitness Co. offers dance inspired fitness through online and in person courses for all ages. The courses include general dance and breaks into different focuses like hip-hop dancing, heels, twerk, and even roller skating.

Founded in 2013 by Buffalo Native Lala Woods, La'Movement was created to be more than just a dance studio. Its mission has been to inspire others to live a healthier lifestyle. Through community events and partnerships with local organizations, La'Movement has worked with different organizations to bring their mission to Buffalo.

"We've created new versions [of dance] that tailor more to the community here in Buffalo, especially to the urban and black communities to find ways to bridge that gap when it comes to health and wellness," Woods said. "My company started with that need in mind".

A Buffalo native, Woods has built La'Movement Fitness into a staple in the dance and black community here in Buffalo over the last 11 years. Now, she's hoping to inspire the next generation of the city to continue to be active and inspire others.

"To be able to mentor young girls and show them the possibilities of being a women, being a women owned business. That health and wellness is important. It can be fun," Woods said. "They can be the next generation of pioneers in our community and it's literally been everything for me".

If you'd like to sign up for one of La'Movement's classes, you can register here.