'He loved this place': Lackawanna remembers Coach Christopher Nicholson after tragic crash

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Lackawanna community is mourning the loss of 47-year-old Christopher Nicholson, a father, grandfather and sports coach known as "Coach Boots."

Nicholson and his dog died in a crash last week on the Seneca Nation.

For 15 years, Nicholson volunteered with the Lackawanna Little Loop and the Lackawanna Youth Diamond Sports. He played a significant role in shaping the lives of many young athletes.

"He helped raise me," Decoda Plandowski said. "I wouldn't be who I am without him."

Family and friends gathered at the Lackawanna Little Loop field Monday, where a new flag flies at half-staff to honor Nicholson and his contributions.

"You don't know what to do when something like this happens," Kevin Pagliei, President of Lackawanna Little Loop Football, said. "He loved this place."

There's been an outpouring of support for Nicholson's family. A GoFundMe has raised nearly $16,000 in four days. You can donate to the GoFundMe here.