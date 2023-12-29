Kwanzaa celebration continues in the City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several people showed up at the Delavan Grider Community Center in Buffalo to continue the celebration of Kwanzaa.

The owner of Zawadi Books, Sharon Holley, explains to 7 News reporter Yoselin Person how the celebration began.

“Kwanzaa started in 1966. It was created by a professor, Maulana Ndabezitha Karenga, in California,” Holley says. “So he took a combination of harvest festivals. African history and tried to pick and choose best practices for those that will bring the community together.”

And from there, many across the country, including in the City of Buffalo have been recognizing the holiday.

It's a holiday that happens from December 26 to January 1.

“It holds a really special place and really for the world because of what our people went through,” says Dayatra Amber, a resident. “So I think it’s really special for us to have a celebration for us, about us and by us, and it’s really healthy for us to keep those principles in mind when we go through our daily lives.”

There are seven principles in Kwanzaa: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, and faith.

“My favorite principle is Nia because it represents purpose and the purpose of all of us coming together. We have to celebrate where we start from and know our roots, and that is African,” says Carlanda Meadors, chair of the Kwanzaa Committee in Buffalo. “The principle of us, and that is African people, which created everything for everyone else.”

Those principles have inspired the Kwanzaa committee in Buffalo to do something a bit different this year.

They’re recognizing prominent leaders throughout the seven days.

The President and CEO of Resource Council of WNY Catherine Roberts is one of the honorees.

“The Buffalo Kwanzaa Committee has done an amazing job in really uplifting the spirit of Kwanzaa and the City of Buffalo. I'm truly honored for this recognition this evening,” Roberts says.

“To bring the living icons who have been generating the power and the positive image here in Buffalo that is why we’re here to celebrate. The philosophy, the people, and to show the young generation that they're here,” says Ras Jomo Akono, cultural advisor of the committee.

Others say seeing those being honored is admirable.

“There’s an African Proverb that says when an elder passes away a library burns. So seeing all of these elders we’re honoring tonight, it just makes me think about me when I get older and how I have a responsibility to the community as well,” says Jaylen Young, a community activist.

Click here to learn more about Kwanzaa and events happening throughout this week.