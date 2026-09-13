Kids Escaping Drugs hosts 7th annual Rise for Recovery Walk at Canalside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kids Escaping Drugs held its 7th annual Rise for Recovery Walk on Saturday at Canalside, drawing about 180 walkers and nine teams, the largest turnout for the event yet.

The event, held during National Recovery Month, honors lives lost to drug overdoses, celebrates those in recovery and raises awareness about substance misuse.

Executive Director Jodie Altman said the event was initially designed to remember and celebrate those lost to overdose, but this year organizers added a focus on celebrating people in recovery.

Adam Beam The nine participating teams in Kids Escaping Drugs' 7th annual Rise for Recovery Walk on Saturday at Canalside. Each team represents a loved one lost to a drug overdose.

"We took a different turn a little bit this year as well and added in celebrating people in recovery," Altman said. "So we get families that form teams, they can fundraise, they don't have to fundraise, but they come to a safe space once a year where they can be with people that have had the same issues that they've had."

Altman said this year's walk appeared to be the biggest one yet.

"I look forward to it growing every year and it really took a big leap this year," she said.

The event featured a memorial ceremony to honor lives lost to drug overdoses, and attendees could connect with local prevention, treatment and recovery resources. A pay-what-you-wish lunch was offered following the walk.

Altman said she wants participants to know they are not alone and that they did nothing wrong.

Adam Beam Kids Escaping Drugs held its 7th annual Rise for Recovery Walk on Saturday at Canalside, drawing about 180 walkers and nine teams, according to Executive Director Jodie Altman.

"There's tremendous guilt in all of this, and they need to know that they did the very best they could do as parents, grandparents, siblings, aunts, uncles," Altman said. "They did nothing wrong. This is not their fault, and this is a safe space to be with other people that know that."

Kids Escaping Drugs is a not-for-profit organization that provides community outreach, education and early intervention in schools and workplaces, Altman said. All services are free of charge.

"Every dollar that we get is important to us, and we all know it stays in this community to help us," Altman said.

WATCH: Kids Escaping Drugs hosts 7th annual Rise for Recovery Walk at Canalside

Kids Escaping Drugs hosts 7th annual Rise for Recovery Walk at Canalside

Those who wish to donate can visit the organization's website.

Altman said planning for next year's event is already underway.

"The wheels are turning," she said. "The wheels are definitely turning."