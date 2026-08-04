BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The closure of the Save A Lot on Genesee Street has left many East Side residents with fewer options for fresh, affordable groceries, prompting U.S. Rep. Tim Kennedy to push for federal legislation aimed at addressing food deserts.

For residents Jameel Williams and Kisha Fulgham, who have lived on Buffalo's East Side for most of their lives, the grocery store's closure in May has made it more difficult to access healthy food.

"As soon as this closed ... where are we going to go now?" Williams said.

"It hurts because what about the people that live this way?" Fulgham added.

WATCH: Kennedy pushes legislation to combat food deserts after East Side Save A Lot closure

Kennedy pushes legislation to combat food deserts after East Side Save A Lot closure

Fulgham said not having reliable transportation has made the loss of the neighborhood grocery store especially challenging.

"Where am I going to go now? I don't drive," she said. "If it wasn't for Family Dollar down there, a lot of people would not have an option. That is just a second choice, and a lot of things you can't get from there because it is like a mini Walmart."

Standing outside the shuttered Save A Lot on Tuesday, Kennedy said the closure reflects a larger trend across Western New York and underscored the need for action.

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"If you look behind us, you will see a Save A Lot that was open on Genesee Street," Kennedy said. "Today the shelves are empty, the doors are locked, and this neighborhood has lost a grocery store, one that was easier to get to by car, bus or foot."

Kennedy announced his support for three federal bills designed to increase access to healthy, affordable food in underserved communities. The legislation would provide grants to help open grocery stores in food deserts, create tax credits for grocery stores, food banks and mobile markets, and reauthorize a federal program that helps attract grocery stores and fresh food retailers to underserved neighborhoods.

"Three bills, one goal, bring grocery stores back to our neighborhoods that have lost them and keep them in the neighborhoods still fighting to hold on to theirs," Kennedy said.

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Catherine Shick of FeedMore WNY said food insecurity remains a significant issue across the region.

"One in eight Western New Yorkers, including one in five children, are food insecure," Shick said.

Kennedy said the Genesee Street Save A Lot is the latest in a series of grocery store closures across Western New York, including stores in Buffalo, Lancaster, Batavia and downtown Buffalo.

"We shouldn't have to jump through hoops just to put food on the table for ourselves and our loved ones," Kennedy said. "These three pieces of legislation will help families all across the board."

Residents like Williams hope the neighborhood will once again have a full-service grocery store.

"Hopefully we can get something open that is stable, and that can also provide more job opportunities for the community," he said.

