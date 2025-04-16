‘Keeping his name alive’: Owners of East Aurora bagel shop rebrand and relocate in honor of their late son

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jett’s Bagels is quickly becoming a Broadway Market favorite. The shop relocated from East Aurora and rebranded in honor of the owners’ late son, Jett Hamann, who was killed after being hit by a train.

“I think [Jett] would have loved it. This was our plan. We loved cooking together,” Jett's dad and Jett’s Bagels co-owner Dejon Hamann said. “Part of his spirit and his name is living on.”

Dejon and Jett first sold New York City-style bagels out of their East Aurora home, eventually opening up a business named "Aurora Bagels."

“We got to the point where I hand rolled all the bagels, and [Jett] would get up, boil and bake them all night long,” Dejon told me in November.

This past November, Jett was killed after being hit by a train in East Aurora while walking to work.

Still, Dejon vowed to keep their beloved business open, but now, under a new name, "Jett’s."

“The grief journey, losing a child is hard, but keeping busy and keeping his name alive is really meaningful to me,” Dejon said. “I think he would be very proud.”

Under the ownership of Dejon and his stepmom, Jillian Majka, "Jett’s Bagels" has now opened its very first location, a bakery inside the Broadway Market in Buffalo.

Jett’s fingerprints are all over this business, from his favorite recipes to his own friends working for his parents.

“He was a joy in everything he did," Majka said. "We want to make sure that our staff and our employees emulate that personality.”

The bakery will continue to be open at the Broadway Market year-round. The post-Easter hours have not yet been finalized.